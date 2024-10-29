Miracle survivor: Carol Rankin defies odds after rare, deadly stroke while horseback riding

The Brief Carol Rankin, a 65-year-old survivor, endured a hemorrhagic stroke with severe headache while horseback riding. Fast recognition and response to stroke symptoms by her riding instructor led to critical surgeries that saved her life. Recovery involved a difficult process of relearning basic functions like walking and talking, confronting self-doubt and the challenges of physical therapy. Rankin attributes part of her recovery to support from her middle son, emphasizing the importance of perseverance and self-belief. Public education on stroke symptoms is critical, with organizations advocating the FAST acronym to recognize and react quickly to strokes.



Carol Rankin counts herself among the fortunate survivors of a hemorrhagic stroke, a rare and deadly form of stroke. Rankin, 65, suffered the stroke while taking a horse-riding lesson in September, an event that almost cost her life but ultimately led her down a path of resilience and recovery.

Rankin recalled the moments before she lost consciousness. "I mean, it was incredible pain," she said. "I’ve had two natural childbirths. I understand pain."

The episode began with a severe headache, a hallmark symptom of a hemorrhagic stroke, the rarer and more lethal type of stroke. This form of stroke occurs when a blood vessel ruptures and bleeds into the brain. In contrast, the more common ischemic stroke involves a blocked blood vessel, typically due to a clot, explained her neurosurgeon, Dr. Jess Schuetee of Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

Without swift action, Rankin’s story might have ended differently. Her horse-riding instructor, recognizing the signs of a stroke, rushed her to Piedmont Walton Hospital, where she was then airlifted to Piedmont Atlanta Hospital for critical care.

"Without intervention, she would have been hours from death," said Dr. Schuetee, who performed three life-saving surgeries to stop the bleeding and stabilize Rankin’s condition. The road to recovery, however, was just beginning.

Learning to walk and talk again became Rankin’s next battle. Physical therapy presented challenges she never anticipated, and she faced self-doubt. "I’ve never been in a situation like this before. I’ve never had therapy or people taking care of me," Rankin shared. "I had no idea about strokes—I’m not the type of person who had a lot of illness in their life."

Rankin credits her middle son for helping her push through. During one tough day, he asked how she was doing. "I said, ‘This is hard,’" she recounted. "He would look at me and say, ‘Good, that’s what you need.’"

Now, Rankin encourages other survivors, believing that determination and self-belief are powerful tools for recovery. "If doctors can believe in you, then you can believe in yourself," she said. "It’s just a matter of saying, ‘I’m going to try. I’m just going to try.’"

The National Stroke Association and the American Heart Association remind the public to remember the FAST acronym—Facial drooping, Arm weakness, Speech difficulties, and Time—to help recognize signs of stroke and seek immediate care.