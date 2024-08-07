article

A metro Atlanta city has voted to ban new stores that sell consumable hemp products such as Delta-8.

The Milton City Council approved the new zoning ban at a meeting on Monday.

Milton officials said they were concerned about the largely unregulated products that may contain high levels of THC.

The city had previously enacted a moratorium in May prohibiting the opening of any stores connected with the sale of the type of product.

Speaking at the meeting, Milton Chief of Police Jason Griffin said that the city has struggled with prosecuting the previous ordinance because most of the products involved were legalized in a 2018 state farm bill.

"After several discussions with multiple staff members here in the city, it was decided the best path to combat the issue was through zoning," Griffin said.

Two existing consumable hemp stores in Milton are being grandfathered in and will be allowed to stay in business.