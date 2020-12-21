Mild start to winter, flurries and Arctic blast expected for Christmas

Winter has officially arrived, although it might not feel that way for the next few days.

Temperatures will be warmer than average with highs near 60 under mostly sunny skies to start out the week.

The clouds will roll in on Wednesday evening along with the chance of some chilly rain. The chance of showers increase overnight into early Thursday morning and don’t rule out a rumble of thunder or two.

Dec. 21, 2020 (FOX 5 Storm Team)

Rain chances continue into Thursday but will diminish in the afternoon.

While some of the computer models have forecasted the possibility of snow, this is a classic case of cold air chasing the moisture, so it not looking as likely.

But don’t rule out a chance for flurries or even light snow across north Georgia on Thursday, but accumulation is not likely except in the higher elevations along the North Carolina line.

Still, the few flakes will be welcomed to add to the Christmas Eve mood.

Of course, Christmas Day will usher in an Arctic blast with a lot of wind, perfect weather for sitting around the Christmas tree, opening presents, and spending time with your immediate family indoors.

Highs on Friday will be in the 30s.

