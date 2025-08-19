Mike Collins launches Senate run to challenge Ossoff in 2026

article

The Brief Rep. Mike Collins officially kicks off his U.S. Senate bid Tuesday in Jackson, aiming to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026. Collins says his campaign will focus on border security, economic growth, and cutting government spending. Before facing Ossoff, Collins must win the GOP primary against Rep. Buddy Carter and former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley.



U.S. Representative Mike Collins plans to officially kick off his campaign for U.S. Senate Tuesday evening with a high-energy event in Jackson, as he sets his sights on unseating Democratic incumbent Sen. Jon Ossoff in 2026.

Collins says he is ready to take his conservative message statewide. If elected, he says he will focus on securing the southern border, boosting the economy, and reining in government spending.

Collins will first have to win the Republican primary, where he faces competition from fellow Congressman Buddy Carter and former University of Tennessee assistant football coach Derek Dooley, the son of legendary Georgia coach Vince Dooley.

The Jackson business owner and trucking executive has long hinted at higher political ambitions, but Tuesday will mark his official entry into the Senate race.