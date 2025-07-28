Video supporting Rep. Collins misspells Georgia

article

The Brief Collins made it official that he is running for the Georgia Senate seat up for grabs in 2026. A video posted on a team-run account calls out the two current senators for Georgia but spelled the name of the state wrong. A spokesperson for the Collins campaign said the video was posted by fans.



Rep. Mike Collins is running to be Georgia's next Senator, but a video posted to a team X account spelled the name of the state wrong.

Georgia misspelled in video

What we know:

Collins made it official on Monday that he is running for the Georgia Senate seat up for grabs in 2026.

A video, posted on Sunday, calls out the two current senators for Georgia and calls on Georgians to 'ride,' but instead of saying 'Georgia, let's ride,' it said 'Georiga, let's ride."

Several users responded to the video commenting about the spelling error.

Collins campaign on Georgia being misspelled

What they're saying:

The Collins campaign said the video was made by fans and posted on a team-run account. A spokesperson said it was not an ad or part of the official campaign account.

The profile of the X account that posted the video with spelling errors.

"They meant well, and it's a nice video. It's not the first and it won't be the last," the spokesperson said.

Collins running for Senate

What's next:

Before Collins can take on Jon Ossoff next November, he will have to win the Republican primary.