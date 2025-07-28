Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Morgan County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Greene County
4
Heat Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 PM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Heat Advisory
until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Paulding County, Barrow County, Chattooga County, Carroll County, Clarke County, Pike County, Gordon County, Walker County, Dade County, Cherokee County, Oconee County, Upson County, Banks County, Lamar County, Coweta County, North Fulton County, Troup County, Catoosa County, Murray County, Gwinnett County, Jackson County, Hall County, Cobb County, Newton County, Butts County, Haralson County, Madison County, Oglethorpe County, DeKalb County, Henry County, Heard County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Whitfield County, Bartow County, Polk County, Fayette County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Forsyth County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County

Video supporting Rep. Collins misspells Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  July 28, 2025 9:49pm EDT
Georgia Politics
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

The Brief

    • Collins made it official that he is running for the Georgia Senate seat up for grabs in 2026.
    • A video posted on a team-run account calls out the two current senators for Georgia but spelled the name of the state wrong.
    • A spokesperson for the Collins campaign said the video was posted by fans. 

GEORGIA - Rep. Mike Collins is running to be Georgia's next Senator, but a video posted to a team X account spelled the name of the state wrong.

Georgia misspelled in video

What we know:

Collins made it official on Monday that he is running for the Georgia Senate seat up for grabs in 2026.

A video, posted on Sunday, calls out the two current senators for Georgia and calls on Georgians to 'ride,' but instead of saying 'Georgia, let's ride,' it said 'Georiga, let's ride."

Several users responded to the video commenting about the spelling error. 

Collins campaign on Georgia being misspelled

What they're saying:

The Collins campaign said the video was made by fans and posted on a team-run account. A spokesperson said it was not an ad or part of the official campaign account.

The profile of the X account that posted the video with spelling errors. 

"They meant well, and it's a nice video. It's not the first and it won't be the last," the spokesperson said. 

Collins running for Senate

What's next:

Before Collins can take on Jon Ossoff next November, he will have to win the Republican primary.

The Source: Information in this article came from Rep. Collins' team X account. 

Georgia PoliticsNews