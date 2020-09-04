Migas Breakfast Tacos
Labor Day weekend is here and if you are looking for ideas for a Labor Day Brunch, Little Rey Chef Drew Belline has you covered. Check out his Migas tacos recipe here.
MIGAS BREAKFAST TACOS!
MIGAS
.5 cup vegetable oil
8 each corn tortillas,
1 tsp kosher salt (plus a pinch more for the tortillas)
1 each small onion, diced
1 each serrano pepper, sliced
1 each medium tomato, diced
8 each large eggs
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
½ bunch cilantro, chopped
· Pour the oil into a heavy medium pot and heat over medium-high heat to 350°F.
· Stack the corn tortillas and cut them into 1-inch squares.
· Separate the pieces and carefully add them to the hot oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until light golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tortilla chips to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Immediately season with a light sprinkling of salt.
· Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the pot and return the pot to medium heat.
· Add the onion, serrano, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion starts to soften, 2 to 3 minutes, add the diced tomato and cook 2 minutes more.
· In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add the eggs to the pot and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs begin to set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tortilla chips, cheese, and cilantro and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 1 minute more.
· Reserve migas
ASSEMBLY
8 each 8” FLOUR TORTILLAS
1 recipe migas
1 cup grated cheddar cheese
½ bunch cilantro, chopped
1 cup salsa
Warm the flour tortillas in a hot skillet until soft and hot. Keep warm under a towel as you heat them all.
Top each flour tortilla with 1/8 of the mixture of migas, and add the grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro and salsa to taste. Top with any of the optional ingredients below
OPTIONAL (choose 1 or more…)
8 strips bacon, fried crisp
1 cup pork chorizo, cooked and held warm
1 cup russet potatoes, sliced and cooked