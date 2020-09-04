Labor Day weekend is here and if you are looking for ideas for a Labor Day Brunch, Little Rey Chef Drew Belline has you covered. Check out his Migas tacos recipe here.

MIGAS BREAKFAST TACOS!

MIGAS

.5 cup vegetable oil

8 each corn tortillas,

1 tsp kosher salt (plus a pinch more for the tortillas)

Advertisement

1 each small onion, diced

1 each serrano pepper, sliced

1 each medium tomato, diced

8 each large eggs

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

· Pour the oil into a heavy medium pot and heat over medium-high heat to 350°F.

· Stack the corn tortillas and cut them into 1-inch squares.

· Separate the pieces and carefully add them to the hot oil. Fry, stirring continuously, until light golden and crispy, 3 to 4 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the tortilla chips to a paper-towel-lined plate to drain. Immediately season with a light sprinkling of salt.

· Discard all but 2 tablespoons of the oil from the pot and return the pot to medium heat.

· Add the onion, serrano, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Cook, stirring frequently, until the onion starts to soften, 2 to 3 minutes, add the diced tomato and cook 2 minutes more.

· In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Add the eggs to the pot and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs begin to set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the tortilla chips, cheese, and cilantro and cook, stirring gently, until the eggs are just set, about 1 minute more.

· Reserve migas

ASSEMBLY

8 each 8” FLOUR TORTILLAS

1 recipe migas

1 cup grated cheddar cheese

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

1 cup salsa

Warm the flour tortillas in a hot skillet until soft and hot. Keep warm under a towel as you heat them all.

Top each flour tortilla with 1/8 of the mixture of migas, and add the grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro and salsa to taste. Top with any of the optional ingredients below

OPTIONAL (choose 1 or more…)

8 strips bacon, fried crisp

1 cup pork chorizo, cooked and held warm

1 cup russet potatoes, sliced and cooked