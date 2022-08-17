Midtown's iconic rainbow crosswalk vandalized with symbol of hate

article

Atlanta road crews worked into Wednesday evening removing vandalism to Midtown’s iconic rainbow crosswalk.

The Atlanta Police LGBTQ Liaison Unit was notified about "a symbol that appeared to be a swastika spray painted" at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue. Workers with the Atlanta Department of Transportation quickly arrived to clean it up.

"Atlanta Police immediately notified the Mayor’s Office of the matter, then ATLDOT scrambled a crew—in the rain—to remove the disgusting act of vandalism from our street," Atlanta police wrote in a statement. "We thank the women and men of ATLDOT and APD for erasing the hate that has no place in our city in a such a swift and efficient manner."

The incident is still under investigation.

The rainbow crosswalk was installed shortly after the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando in June 2016. It was quickly embraced and became a permanent fixture further symbolizing the city of Atlanta’s inclusiveness.

The area pressure sprayed by an Atlanta DOT worker after a reported swastika was found spray-painted on a section of Midtown’s iconic rainbow crosswalk on August 17, 2022. (Atlanta Police Department)

This is not the first time the crosswalk has been the target of vandals with the most recent being back in February. Skid marks cut through the beloved landmark after police say street racers used the intersection illegally.

Right now, the intersection is testing a new "pedestrian scramble" that stops all traffic to allow pedestrians to cross diagonally. That experiment runs until August 29, and like the rainbow crosswalk, could be made permanent.