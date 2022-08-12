Midtown intersection set to receive pilot program called a "Pedestrian Scramble"

Changes are on the way to arguably one of the most recognizable intersections in Atlanta.

City leaders will test out what’s called a pedestrian scramble that will bring diagonal crosswalks to 10th and Piedmont Avenue

Sunday the Atlanta Department of Transportation will install a pedestrian scramble at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont.

Here’s how it works.

The traffic wills top periodically in all directions which will allow people to cross in every direction including diagonally.

It’s a pilot program that will give city leaders the chance to study traffic flow and ways to make the intersection safer.

"I think anytime they can do something to innovate and move things forward I’m all for it," Midtown Resident Matthew Reitz said.

"You could really make a lot of people happy implementing something like this here in Atlanta," Luke Johnson said.

The concept might be new to ATL but not to Luke Johnson who says he spent time overseas where this concept is thriving.

"It does take a little time for people in their cars to wait a little longer. If you’re in your car walking to home or work or restaurant it’s just a more convenient and effective way to get across," Johnson said.

"It’s midtown. It’s downtown. The sites are great. The eateries are great. This is the best spot to try it. You have festivals at Piedmont Park. You have the Fox Theatre," LaWuanda Lewis said.

"I will still walk the way it’s suppose to be," Martinus Campbell said.

Some like Martinus Campbell are a little skeptical.

"It might cause a lot of trouble to be honest. I think there’s a lot of traffic right there. People still drive crazy," Campbell said.

The plan also converts the far left lane of 10th heading east into a left turn only lane and the far right lane heading west will become a right turn only.

Leaders encourage everyone in the area to stay vigilant and aware during the pilot program

The program runs through August 29th.