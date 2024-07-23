Police searching for suspected thief caught on camera at Midtown spa

Atlanta police need your help finding a person accused of stealing from a woman while she was getting pampered at a Midtown spa.

The theft happened around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 at the Boutique Day Spa on the 800 block of Monroe Drive, police say.

According to investigators, the thief took a client's purse, wallet, AirPods, and iPhone while she was getting a massage.

Officials shared surveillance footage showing the wanted individual entering the business. Detectives say they were wearing a brown dress and a white headscarf.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.