Shaq surprises customers at new Midtown Papa Johns

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal just opened a Papa Johns franchise on Ponce de Leon Avenue, and he showed up in-person Monday to surprise his first customers.

What we know:

If you were driving through Midtown Monday afternoon, you likely caught a glimpse of the star. He stood outside his new pizza shop, waving at cars.

Those who stopped in to grab a pie were in for an even more savory surprise. Shaq paid for their meals, signed the boxes and took pictures with fans.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Shaquille O'Neal opens a new Papa Johns Franchise on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown. (Credit: Papa Johns)

He brought a few special guests with him, too. A couple of members of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta got to hold the scissors during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.