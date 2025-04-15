Shaq surprises customers at new Midtown Papa Johns
ATLANTA - Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal just opened a Papa Johns franchise on Ponce de Leon Avenue, and he showed up in-person Monday to surprise his first customers.
What we know:
If you were driving through Midtown Monday afternoon, you likely caught a glimpse of the star. He stood outside his new pizza shop, waving at cars.
Those who stopped in to grab a pie were in for an even more savory surprise. Shaq paid for their meals, signed the boxes and took pictures with fans.
Shaquille O'Neal opens a new Papa Johns Franchise on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown. (Credit: Papa Johns)
He brought a few special guests with him, too. A couple of members of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Atlanta got to hold the scissors during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The Source: A spokesperson for Papa Johns provided the information, pictures and videos included in this article.