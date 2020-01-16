Midtown recording studio riddled with bullets

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting at a Midtown Atlanta recording studio.

Police said just before midnight three men driving a gray vehicle drove to the 11th Street Studios and started shooting. According to witness Bob Tecchio, they then doubled back around and came up 11th Street again and fired more shots.

When police arrived at the studio, they found it riddled with bullets. Four other nearby buildings were also hit.

Our crew at the scene also saw what appeared to be damage to some cars in the studio parking lot. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police don't have a motive for the crime.

Investigators remained on the scene for hours early Thursday morning looking for clues.

Tecchio, who was making a delivery at the time, said he heard what he thought were firecrackers. He looked over and saw a car go by with a semi-automatic gun sticking out of the driver's window firing at the studio.

"He let loose with bullets. Not once, he went around the block and did it again."

Tecchio wasn't able to get the make or model of the car, let alone its license plate. He told us if the drive-by gunmen came around the 3rd time, he was ready to pull his truck out in front to stop him.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

Clients of 11th Street Studios include Bruno Mars, Ciara, Big Boi, Drake, Future, T.I., Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Usher, and many other famous artists.