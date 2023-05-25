Midtown crane collapse: Traffic detours, alternate routes as roads remain closed heading into holiday weekend

Portions of West Peachtree Street SW and Spring Street NW in Midtown will continue to be closed heading into the busy Memorial Day weekend following the partial crane collapse earlier this week.

West Peachtree Street is closed from 10th Street NW to 11th Street NW. Spring Street NW is shut down from 10th Street NW to 12th Street NW.

The closures and detours will remain in place until further notice. The City of Atlanta has not given a re-open date for the roadways.

Monday's crane malfunction injured four workers and snarled the busy streets of Midtown as fire crews assessed the damage. Engineers determined the crane's counterweight fell on top of the building under construction, damaging a number of floors. Ultimately it was determined that the crane remained unstable. As a result, at least 1,000 homes have had to be evacuated.

Public safety personnel remain at the site to redirect traffic away from the area.

The City of Atlanta released alternate routes those driving through Midtown should take in order to avoid the area. City leaders advise that these detours will appear in GPS.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A crane collapsed damaging a building under construction and injuring four workers in Midtown Atlanta on May 22, 2023. (Courtesy: John Graham)

Northbound on West Peachtree Street NW

Right onto 10th Street NW

Left onto Peachtree Street NW

Continue north past 11th Street NW

Left onto 14th Street NW

Return to West Peachtree Street NW

Northbound on West Peachtree Street (Local Traffic)

Right onto 10th Street NW

Left onto Peachtree Street NW

Left onto 11th Street NW

Return to West Peachtree Street NW

Image 1 of 10 ▼ A crane collapsed damaging a building under construction and injuring four workers in Midtown Atlanta on May 22, 2023. (FOX 5)

Southbound on Spring Street NW

Left onto 14th Street NW

Continue east past West Peachtree Street NW

Right onto Peachtree Street NW

Right onto 10th Street NW

Return to Spring Street NW

Southbound Spring Street NW (Local Traffic)

Left onto 12th Street NW

Continue east past West Peachtree Street NW

Right onto Peachtree Street NW

Right onto 10th Street NW

Return to Spring Street NW

The Atlanta Department of Transportation has advised drivers to use MARTA as an alternative.