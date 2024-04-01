2 men pistol-whip, rob Midtown victims blocks away from attempted armed carjacking

Two suspects accused of robbing, and then pistol-whipping a man in Midtown, are wanted by Atlanta police.

FOX 5 Atlanta uncovered surveillance video recorded on Piedmont Avenue and 10th Street in Midtown by Atlanta Parking Solutions on March 22. It shows two men, who appear to be just hanging out, casing the area with their hoods on and their hands in their pockets.

It seemed to be an odd hour to take a stroll, though, given that it was just before 3 a.m. on a Friday.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

A few minutes later, three men began walking down Piedmont Avenue.

They appeared to be followed by two men, right at the Rainbow Crosswalk. It appeared to be the same two men captured earlier on the video. The three victims headed into the Ten Bar at the corner of 10th and Piedmont for less than 10 minutes.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

When they came back outside, it was about 3:15 a.m. They began walking to their car, but the two men appeared to be waiting for them. One of the three victims quickly realized they were being confronted by gunmen. He ran away.

Atlanta police said the two crooks robbed the remaining two men of their cellphones and car keys. The video may be hard to see, but police said one of the suspects pistol-whipped the driver so hard, he was hospitalized.

Witnesses to the crime could be heard yelling out for someone to call an ambulance.

"Call 911, call 911," a bystander shouted on tape.

This all happened just three hours after Atlanta police said a masked gunman tried breaking into a car at the luxury Dagny apartment parking lot on Juniper Street two blocks away.

After the car's owner confronted the would-be thief, someone in the getaway car reportedly shot him in his lower abdomen.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The Dagny, Midtown apartment complex

It's not yet clear whether the two incidents are related.

Atlanta investigators have asked for the public's help in identifying the two men from the armed carjacking, so they can be questioned.

(Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

If you recognize these men, call the Atlanta tipline at 404 577-TIPS (8477).