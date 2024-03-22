Man shot during car break-in at Midtown Atlanta apartments

A man has been rushed to the hospital after police say he was shot while trying to stop people from breaking into his car.

The shooting happened after midnight at the Dagny Midtown apartments on the 800 block of Juniper Street in Atlanta.

Officers say the victim in the shooting was a resident of the apartment complex who spotted a group of people wearing ski masks who were trying to get into his car.

The man reportedly confronted the group. While the suspected car thieves were driving away, officials say one of them fired a shot - hitting the man in his lower abdomen.

Now injured, the victim went downstairs to the apartment complex's lobby to get help. Medics rushed him to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. As of the last report, officials say he was conscious.

Investigators spent hours at the complex looking for anything that could help identify the people involved. They're hoping possible surveillance video may also help with the investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Atlanta Police Department.