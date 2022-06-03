Midtown condo complex residents frustrated over constant car break-ins

Residents of a Midtown Atlanta condo complex are frustrated at what they say are a rash of car break-ins plaguing their community.

In the video, taking at the Siena at Renaissance Park condominium complex on the morning of May 27, the man opens the car door and rummages through it like it's his own.

"I feel violated," said Jean Webster, the car's owner. "It's a good thing I wasn't behind him. I think I would have hit him with a brick or something."

Don Signore heads the safety committee for the complex and says that the break-ins "feel like we're under attack."

"It seems like every other night we have problems with someone coming onto the property," he said. "They either rummage into cars or break windows."

Signore said they put up cameras and run patrols, but it seems like the crooks break into cars almost every night.

"We feel helpless, like there's nothing we can do to make a difference," he said.

In Webster's case, Signore was checking surveillance video when it came across the break-in. As luck would have it, Signore said he saw the same guy hours later a couple of blocks away.

"I called 911, he started walking away, so I followed him," he said.

An off-duty officer and a security guard at a strip mall next door caught the man.

"When we actually saw somebody and were able to get him arrested - that felt good," Signore said.

The condo association says there have been several other break-ins since the one caught on camera. They say they've reported each one to police.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. If you have any information that could help, please call the APD.