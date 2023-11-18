Possible explosion reported at Atlantic Station high rise in Midtown

Atlanta Police and the Fire Rescue Department flocked to a high rise building in Atlantic Station after reports of an explosion on Saturday.

A spokesperson from the police department told FOX 5 there were several people injured at 271 17th Street NW.

According to his website, Sen. Jon Ossoff's Atlanta office is located in the same building. It's not clear where in the building the explosion occurred, or if it was at all related to the senator.

FOX 5 is working to learn more about the incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.