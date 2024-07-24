Midtown crane to be disassembled | Here are the roads to avoid

The construction crane that sits above 10th Street NE in Midtown will be disassembled soon. As a result, a portion of the street will be shut down over the weekend.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation (ATLDOT) will close 10th Street NE from Juniper Street NE and Piedmont Avenue NE from 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

To help motorists avoid the area, the following detours have been set up:

Traveling eastbound on 10th St NE

Eastbound traffic will be condensed to one travel lane at Juniper St NE to Piedmont Ave NE

Traveling westbound on 10th St NE

Turn right onto Piedmont Ave NE

Turn left onto 12th St NE

Turn left onto Juniper NE

Turn right onto 10th St NE

Officers will be on the road to assist with traffic control.

Any or concerns may be directed to the Atlanta Department of Transportation at atldot@atlantaga.gov.

