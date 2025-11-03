Atlanta keeps 8 Michelin stars, adds 7 new 'recommended' restaurants

article

The Brief Atlanta keeps all eight one-star restaurants and adds seven new "Recommended" spots in Michelin’s first American South guide. The 2025 selection highlights 228 restaurants across 44 cuisine types, linking dining destinations for Southern road-trip travelers. Emeril’s in New Orleans earns the South’s only two-star rating, while Atlanta’s Bacchanalia and The Chastain retain Green Stars.



Michelin has expanded its reach across the South, unveiling the first "American South" restaurant guide that cements Atlanta as one of the region’s top dining destinations while inviting food lovers on a road trip through the South’s most celebrated kitchens.

Atlanta at center of the South’s culinary map

Local perspective:

Atlanta remains a pillar in the new regional guide, keeping all eight of its one-star restaurants and adding seven new "Recommended" spots. Returning one-star favorites include Atlas, Bacchanalia, Hayakawa, Lazy Betty, Mujō, O by Brush, Omakase Table, and Spring in Marietta.

Two of those, Bacchanalia and The Chastain, also keep their Michelin Green Stars for sustainability. The guide praised both restaurants for their commitment to local sourcing and waste-reduction practices that set a regional benchmark.

The new "Recommended" list gives metro diners a deeper lineup, adding Avize in West Midtown, Best BBQ in Chamblee, Fawn in Decatur, Lucky Star on Howell Mill Road, Madeira Park in Virginia-Highland, Pho House in Duluth, and Ryokou on Northside Drive.

Atlanta’s Bib Gourmand selections, noted for "great food at a great value," also return. Among the local standouts: The Busy Bee Café, Antico Pizza, Heirloom Market BBQ, Little Bear, Bomb Biscuit Co., Estrellita, Superica, and Table & Main in Roswell.

Road Trip? Michelin Guide South

Big picture view:

Georgia was not the only state to get raving reviews.

Louisiana

New Orleans anchors the regional rollout, led by Emeril’s, which earned the South’s only two-star rating. Michelin inspectors praised Chef E.J. Lagasse’s modern take on Creole classics like gumbo and barbecue shrimp, calling the food "bursting with personality and class." Saint-Germain and Zasu, both in New Orleans, joined the one-star list.

Tennessee

Nashville now has three one-star restaurants: Bastion, Locust, and The Catbird Seat, each offering contemporary tasting menus that blend Southern ingredients with global flair. The city’s growing food identity earned additional attention with January in Franklin, recognized with a Green Star for its zero-waste kitchen practices.

The Carolinas

Charlotte’s Counter earned both a star and a Green Star for its immersive dining experience and partnerships with more than 20 local farms. Asheville’s Luminosa also made the Green Star list for sustainable sourcing.

In South Carolina, Malagón Mercado y Taperia in Charleston brought home a star for its precise Spanish tapas, joined by Vern’s and Wild Common, two inventive Lowcountry spots praised for fresh pasta and playful tasting menus. Greenville’s Scoundrel earned a star for elevated French bistro fare.

Alabama

While Alabama didn’t notch a star this year, Birmingham made the Bib Gourmand list with favorites like OvenBird, La Fête, and Bottega, whose Pardis Stitt received the Michelin Outstanding Service Award.

A road-trip guide to fine dining

Dig deeper:

Altogether, the 2025 American South selection features 228 restaurants spanning 44 cuisine types. The lineup includes one two-star, 18 one-star, five Green Star, and 50 Bib Gourmand restaurants. Michelin officials said the guide was designed to connect Southern destinations, making it easy for diners to plan multi-stop road trips.

That includes where to stay. The new edition introduces Michelin Key hotels across the region, from Atlanta’s Stonehurst Place to Charleston’s Post House Inn and Nashville’s Hermitage Hotel, linking food experiences with curated lodging.

"The cuisine of the American South is a rich blend of cultural influences," said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guide. "Our inspectors were deeply impressed by the region’s culinary prowess, from Southern staples to international flavors."

Get your Michelin Guide

What you can do:

For Atlanta diners, the new guide means Michelin-recognized meals are just as likely to be found in their own backyard as they are a few hours down the highway.

For the complete list go to guide.michelin.com.