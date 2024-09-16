Michael Henry Lewis, Sr., Atlanta Falcons' defensive icon, dies at 75

article

Michael Henry Lewis, Sr., a standout defensive tackle who played nine seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, passed away on Sept. 6 in Atlanta. He was 75.

Born on July 14, 1949, in Houston, Texas, Lewis rose to prominence as an athlete at Wiley College before transferring to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where he completed his college football career in 1970. In 1971, Lewis joined the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent and quickly proved his worth. By 1972, he was a starting defensive tackle, a position he would hold for much of his career with the team.

Over the course of nine seasons with the Falcons, Lewis played in 120 games and recorded 25 sacks, including a career-high eight sacks in 1975. He also contributed one career interception, an exciting moment for the defensive lineman. During his time in Atlanta, Lewis was honored as the 21st best player in the Falcons' history, a testament to his talent and work ethic.

In 1980, Lewis played one final season with the Green Bay Packers before retiring from the NFL. Among his many career highlights, Lewis was a key member of the 1977 "Grits Blitz" defense, which set a league record for fewest points allowed in a 14-game season (129). That season, the Falcons gave up fewer points and yards per game than even the Super Bowl-winning Baltimore Ravens defense of 2000.

A beloved figure both on and off the field, Lewis will be remembered not just for his accomplishments as an athlete, but for his joyful spirit and the strength he brought to those who knew him.

A celebration of life service will be held for Michael Henry Lewis, Sr. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta. A public viewing will take place from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery, 1680 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta.

Services are entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.