Michael and Sherry Holmes talk ‘Holmes Family Effect’

We could all use a little feel-good television right now — and a special two-night event airing right here on FOX 5 Atlanta more than fits the bill.

"Holmes Family Effect" features TV host and contractor Mike "Make it Right" Holmes along with his children, son Michael and daughter Sherry, as they tackle renovation projects for people making a positive impact in their community.

Each episode begins with the trio surprising the renovation recipient, then traces the work it takes to transform their spaces. Tuesday's episode opens with the Holmes family responding to a school that trains young people in the trades; as the family fixes up the neglected student workspaces, they also inspire those students who will someday have professional careers in skilled trades.

This isn’t the first time you’ve seen the Holmes family on FOX 5 Atlanta, of course; they were featured on the construction competition series "Home Free," which was filmed here in Atlanta and aired in 2015 and 2016.

"Holmes Family Effect" airs Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on FOX 5 Atlanta, and continues next Tuesday, March 23. Ahead of the premiere, we got to catch up with Michael and Sherry Holmes to learn a little bit more about the show and why this project was so special to the family; click the video player in this article to watch our interview.

