Mexican restaurant 'total loss' after fire

Firefighters battled a blaze at a Mexican restaurant in Gainesville Thursday morning.

Officials said a passerby saw flames coming from El Sombrero on Browns Bridge Road and called 911 around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the restaurant.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Officials said the building is a total loss.

Once the fire is completely under control, officials will begin investigating what caused the fire to start.

Browns Bridge Road is shut down from Skelton Road to Meadowview.