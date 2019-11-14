Expand / Collapse search

Mexican restaurant 'total loss' after fire

Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Mexican restaurant in Gainesville Thursday morning. 

Officials said a passerby saw flames coming from El Sombrero on Browns Bridge Road and called 911 around 5:30 a.m. 

Firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the restaurant. 

Officials said the building is a total loss. 

Once the fire is completely under control, officials will begin investigating what caused the fire to start. 

Browns Bridge Road is shut down from Skelton Road to Meadowview. 