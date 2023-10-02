Metro Atlanta youth boxing group wins big national titles

Tucked away in a small boxing gym in Forest Park are some young boxers who are all making a name for themselves. In the last few months, the boys have won big some big titles nationally.

Almost every single day of the week, multiple times a day, you'll find this crew of boys training.

Ahlon and Ahve Lewis, Axel Reyes, and Maclin Whiting all box here. They go to different schools, they're in different grades, but they've formed a group of youth boxers, pushing each other to be better.

"It's a motivation because when you see them win, it makes you want to do better, and having a team like that it's kind of rare in this. It supports me and it helps me. You know having conversations with them and spar with them and being able to work with them, it's just amazing," Reyes said.

They've each been making a name for themselves.

"My little bro over there, he got a Jr. Olympics champion. My boy Mac, he got another champion - Golden Gloves Champion. I got the Silver Gloves Champion of 2021. All my boys we're just working hard and doing what we have to do to win," Ahlon Lewis said.

Between the four of them, they've racked up belts and medals on the national stage. While it's an individual sport, the boys credit each other for making them work harder and get stronger.

"I like it because we're all elevating together. It's not just one person getting wins, we're all elevated. We're all getting championships, some runner-ups, but we're all working hard to get better," Ahve Lewis said.

"We're always trying to make each other better and hope each other wins," Whiting said.

Bobby Whiting is Maclin's dad. He's also one of the four coaches for the boys.

"Every boy has their own path and they have different levels of success at different points in their career. But now that they've all come together they've all elevated each other to where they've become the top five, top 10 in the country," he said.

Their training has made them more confident, both in and outside the ring.

"Confidence is half the battle. Confidence is key so if you don't have confidence what do you got?" Lewis said.

Each win is pushing them to the next level.

"It's like a relief. It's like, yes. I did what I came here to do. But it's never over, you know I'll never stop grinding. I'm always on the grind, I'm always hungry, I'm never settled." Reyes said.

"It means a lot. It's given me something in life that I look forward and try and be the best at, and it's just great," Whiting said.

"I just can't wait until I get older and I turn pro because I already know what I'm going to do when I get older. I'm just ready for it, that next chapter," Lewis said.

Big dreams that start with hard work every day right here.

The boys are going for the USA Boxing Nationals in December.