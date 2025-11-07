Metro Atlanta weather: Weekend storms before first hard freeze

The Brief North Georgia is expecting late-night storms Friday followed by a sharp temperature drop early next week. FOX 5 Meteorologist Joanne Feldman says storms could arrive between midnight and sunrise, bringing potential overnight severe weather. After the weekend rain clears, highs will fall into the 40s and widespread 20s Tuesday morning could bring the first hard freeze of the season.



After a calm Friday, north and central Georgia are bracing for a round of late-night storms followed by the coldest air of the season early next week.

Clouds turn into overnight rain, storms

What they're saying:

"We’ll have some clouds and fog trying to develop over the next couple of hours, but overall today is pretty quiet until the very end of the day," said FOX 5 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joanne Feldman. "The better chance of some bigger storms will be from roughly midnight through sunrise."

That timing could make things tricky for overnight safety. "If we do get severe weather, it might be while you’re asleep," Feldman explained. "It certainly can’t hurt to have your FOX 5 Storm Team app or a NOAA Weather Radio — or both — to let you know if a severe thunderstorm is affecting your location during those overnight hours.

Saturday will be mostly dry, with a mix of sun and clouds and just a few isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms. A few showers could still linger into Sunday morning, but much of the day will stay dry before a big temperature drop arrives Sunday night.

"The winds start to increase, and we’re going to monitor the potential for some snow flurries over the North Georgia mountains early Monday," Feldman said. "We’re not forecasting accumulations out of that, but it’s definitely more of a winter-like feel than anything we’ve had so far this season."

Coldest air in Georgia since February

Dig deeper:

Rainfall totals this weekend will vary — most areas will pick up around a half-inch or less, though an inch is possible under stronger thunderstorms. Once the rain clears, the chill sets in.

"And while we’re dry on Monday, there’s the headline right there — a high of only 44 degrees," Feldman said. "Widespread 20s Tuesday morning — that will be the first hard freeze of the season for many of us."

Prepare now for fall freeze

What you can do:

With weekend rain and the first hard freeze of the season on the horizon, Georgians are urged to prepare now rather than wait until temperatures plunge. Here’s how to get ready:

Keep pipes from freezing

Protect pets and livestock

Check your heating system

Plan ahead for outdoor events and community safety

To read more in-depth advice, read our article on these steps and more.