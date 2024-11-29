Metro Atlanta shoppers line up for Black Friday bargain hunting

While many across metro Atlanta are sleeping in from their heavy Thanksgiving meals and waiting to shop online, others bundled up to search for some great holiday deals.

The National Retail Federation reported that 183 million consumers will shop over the weekend and 65% of those still plan to shop in stores.

In Lawrenceville, hundreds braved the cold to wait in line at the Bass Pro Shops at Sugarloaf Mills with hopes of securing some bargains.

FOX 5's Kim Leoffler saw people bringing blankets and even a portable space heater to make the sub-40-degree temperatures a bit more bearable.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

The store offered a big incentive to early shoppers by offering the first 250 customers free gift cards that ranged between $10 and $500.

The company expects to give away around $1 million in gift cards across the country.

"I said 'Grab a cover, put on your jackets, let's go.' So I got the whole family up here at 2:30, came to her house, made some coffee, and came straight here," shopper Tabitha Taylor said.

The Gwinnett County sporting goods store wasn't the only place offering lower prices.

According to a survey from WalletHub, JCPenney, Belk and Macy's are some of the best places to shop on Black Friday in 2024, offering an average discount of at least 57%

If you want to get in on the fun, here is when some major retailers will be open for deals on Black Friday.