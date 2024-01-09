Metro Atlanta pediatric dentist charged with child pornography

FBI special agents have arrested and charged a metro Atlanta pediatric dentist with possession of child pornography.

Authorities with the FBI's Atlanta bureau say Dr. Paul Bogeun Kim, 30, was arrested after a search of his home on December 19, 2023.

According to court documents, Kim was arrested as part of the FBI's Child Exploitation Operations Unit's investigation into a commercial sex ring targeting female minors online.

The group used blackmail to coerce the teens into sexual acts and self-harm, investigators say. The group mainly gets images of its victims on Snapchat and sells them using Bitcoin.

While following a Bitcoin address used in purchasing three files of child pornography for around $249, officials say they tracked the account to Kim's home in Atlanta.

During their search, FBI agents found at least one video described as child sexual abuse material. Around the same time, officials say Kim admitted to buying material with cryptocurrency using the Coinbase account on his phone. While Kim told agents he believed the victim was 17 or 18, authorities say she had been 15 years old when she was first interviewed by the FBI.

Authorities say Kim worked in pediatric dental practices located in Austell, Dunwoody, and Cumming.

Last week, a federal judge granted Kim a bond of $100,000. Under the conditions of his bond, Kim must remain in his home with no internet access or access to children.

The FBI has notified the dentist's licensing board.

If you believe you have information that could help with the FBI's investigation into Kim, call the FBI's tip line at 1-800-225-5324 or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.