Metro-Atlanta native rapper Gunna to perform Atlanta Hawks halftime show

article

A GRAMMY Award-nominated, metro-Atlanta native will be featured during a halftime performance on Wednesday's Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena.

Gunna, a multi-platinum selling rapper, will perform during the Nov. 17 game against the Boston Celtics.

Gunna is expected to bring guests to the game as part of a community outreach initiative and he teamed up with the Hawks to release a limited-edition shirt at the Hawks Shop. The Hawks and Gunna also donated shirts to the Gunna Drip Closet, a shop that opened at the rapper's alma mater McNair Middle School in College Park.

"I’m excited to perform on the court of my home team," said Gunna in a press release. "Having the chance to also give back to the community through this performance means so much to me. Forever I Love Atlanta. Go Hawks!"

The Hawks are selling a bundle that includes a ticket, a Hawks x Gunna co-branded t-shirt and a $10 food and beverage credit at Hawks.com/Gunna.

2 Chainz, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lecrae and Koryn Hawthorne have previously performed during Hawks games.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP