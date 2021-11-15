Metro-Atlanta native rapper Gunna to perform Atlanta Hawks halftime show
ATLANTA - A GRAMMY Award-nominated, metro-Atlanta native will be featured during a halftime performance on Wednesday's Atlanta Hawks game at State Farm Arena.
Gunna, a multi-platinum selling rapper, will perform during the Nov. 17 game against the Boston Celtics.
Gunna is expected to bring guests to the game as part of a community outreach initiative and he teamed up with the Hawks to release a limited-edition shirt at the Hawks Shop. The Hawks and Gunna also donated shirts to the Gunna Drip Closet, a shop that opened at the rapper's alma mater McNair Middle School in College Park.
"I’m excited to perform on the court of my home team," said Gunna in a press release. "Having the chance to also give back to the community through this performance means so much to me. Forever I Love Atlanta. Go Hawks!"
The Hawks are selling a bundle that includes a ticket, a Hawks x Gunna co-branded t-shirt and a $10 food and beverage credit at Hawks.com/Gunna.
2 Chainz, Future, Rae Sremmurd, Lecrae and Koryn Hawthorne have previously performed during Hawks games.
WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE
_____
GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5
Advertisement