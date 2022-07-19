Metro Atlanta man credits quick-thinking waitress for saving his life

Krissy White said it all happened in an instant. The 23-year-old waitress was working at the Cala Bar and Grill the night of July 10 when a man suddenly opened fire inside the Redan Road restaurant. While everyone else was running, White said she remained calm after spotting the shooting victim.

"He just dropped to the ground and once he dropped, everybody was just screaming. The blood was just shooting out of the side of his neck and he was in shock. I'm sure he was in shock," Krissy White said from her Stone Mountain home.

She has no medical training, but thought she had to do something to help the stranger. So, she did what she had seen paramedics do on television.

DeKalb County police responds to a shooting at a bar along Redan Road on July 10, 2022. (FOX 5)

"I just applied my bare hands to his neck and got on the phone with the dispatcher. Knowing that he is still alive. The worst thing, I was just thinking the whole time, I hope he don't stop breathing," White said.

Medics rushed 37-year-old Kendall Scott to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck. The hospital released him a few days later. Scott said he cannot comfortably speak just yet, but by text, he said he is grateful this brave young waitress jumped into action. He is certain she saved his life. Customers detained the gunman until police arrived. Police said one of those customers was shot in the knee while trying to stop the gunman, who was charged with aggravated assault.

Kendall Scott

Mr. Scott is just grateful Krissy remained cool, calm and collected under duress. Now, Krissy is considering a career change.

"I think I want to further my education and do EMS or something like that. Knowing that I saved his life. He's able to go out and do all the stuff he was doing. I feel good about life and we'll just see if that's God's plan," White said.