Two shot at DeKalb County restaurant, suspect in custody

A late-night shooting at a DeKalb County restaurant has sent two men to the hospital and one suspect in custody.

Officials say shortly before 10:30 Sunday, officers were sent to the CalaBar & Grill on the 4100 block of Redan Road after reports of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found two men in their 30s who had been shot.

Medics rushed the men to area hospitals. The victims were last reported to be in serious condition.

Investigators say the gunman was still on the scene and arrested without incident.

Officials estimate that the suspect will be charged with aggravated assault.

The DeKalb County Police Department has not released the identities of the suspect or victims or what led up to the shooting.