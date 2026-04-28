Metro Atlanta hosts massive police dog training exercise

The Brief Law enforcement agencies from across the Southeast are gathering for the Mantracker K-9 training in south metro Atlanta. The training program has been free for agencies since it started in 1991. K-9 teams practice high-intensity scenarios like traffic stops where a driver runs into the woods.



Officers and their K-9 partners from multiple states are meeting in Fayette County this week for one of the largest police dog training events in the Southeast.

What we know:

The Mantracker K-9 training program is currently underway at the Fayette County Sheriff's Office Training Center.

This week-long event brings together departments from Alabama and Georgia, including teams from Tuscaloosa, Woodstock, Bainbridge, LaGrange, and Peachtree City.

The program has grown from a basic K-9 course into a "full-fledged public safety event" that covers everything from traffic enforcement to helping children with autism.

During the training, handlers must maintain voice command of their dogs from long distances, even as a person runs from a vehicle.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known the exact number of K-9 teams participating in this year's session.

What they're saying:

Sgt. Mark Storey with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the growth of the program is due to local support. "Fantastic over the years to see it grow and have the support, support from the sheriff, support locally from the community," Storey said.

The backstory:

The Mantracker program began in 1991 and has remained free of charge for participating agencies for 35 years. While it started with a focus on tracking, it has expanded to include a wide variety of specialized police work.