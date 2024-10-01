Metro Atlanta Girl Scout's project helps build unexpected friendships

A Milton teenager is helping create positive change in her community, and helping build some unexpected friendships too. Nora Michaelis had to think of a project that would make an everlasting change for her Girl Scout Gold Award. Now her idea could help teenagers with Down syndrome across the country.

When Michaelis looks at the photos around the Teen Lounge at Gigi's Playhouse, she's reflecting on the fun hangouts she's had with her friends through the program she created, BEquals.

"So when I started BEquals my first idea was for it to be a teen mentorship program, and that's what it turned into. So I paired up each neuro-typical teenager with a teenager with Down syndrome in order to foster healthy relationships and great communication," Michaelis said.

The King's Ridge Christian School Junior started the program as part of her project the Girl Scout Gold Award. She had already been volunteering at Gigi's Playhouse with her mom. The 501-C3 gives people of all ages with Down Syndrome a place to access services, make friends, and be themselves.

"Starting BEquals, I knew that I wanted to dissolve that stigma associated with individuals with special needs. Because there's such a need for these people to feel love because they're teenagers too, and everybody wants to feel love," she told Good Day's Lindsay Tuman.

In addition to starting the BEquals program, Michaelis helped design a coffee bar and a teen lounge for Gigi's Playhouse.

"One of the big things for any organization, especially GiGi's - it's about building a community, and so just getting that cup of coffee or hot chocolate and sitting at the table, it really helps build community," said Howie Rosenberg, the executive director for the Gigi's Playhouse in Atlanta.

He says her projects helped fill a void here.

"The one thing we didn't have was the thing they wanted the most, which is just to hang out," Rosenberg said.

Nora's program was so successful, that Gigi's Playhouse has asked her to keep coming back with more BEquals programs, giving both the participants and the mentors a chance to help others, and maybe start an unexpected friendship.

"Kids in high school need to realize that they're just like us. They're regular teenagers, they want to listen to Taylor Swift, they want to watch a movie, they want to hang out with you, and I just encourage you to start saying yes more. Be the change in someone else's life and touch their life," Michaelis said.

GiGi's Playhouse is open to anyone with Down syndrome, and their services are free. The organization relies on volunteers and donations. If you are interested in learning more about getting involved, visit their website.