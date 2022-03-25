Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
3
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Clayton County, Henry County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 6:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Rabun County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Habersham County, Clay County

DeKalb County police investigate deadly hotel shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a hotel.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lavista Road in unincorporated Atlanta Friday afternoon. A male and female were found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. 

According to investigators, the male is believed to have shot the female victim. The man later turned the gun on himself, authorities said. The male later died as a result of his injuries. 

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries which were described as critical.

SKYFOX flew over the scene of the fatal shooting at a DeKalb County hotel on March 25, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the man and the woman were relatives.

No other injuries were reported. 

An investigation is underway.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.

_____

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE