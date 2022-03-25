DeKalb County police investigate deadly hotel shooting

DeKalb County police are on the scene of a fatal shooting at a hotel.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Lavista Road in unincorporated Atlanta Friday afternoon. A male and female were found on the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the male is believed to have shot the female victim. The man later turned the gun on himself, authorities said. The male later died as a result of his injuries.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries which were described as critical.

SKYFOX flew over the scene of the fatal shooting at a DeKalb County hotel on March 25, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

Police said the man and the woman were relatives.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway.

