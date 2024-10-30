Meriwether County sheriff apprehends final suspect in home invasion murder case

article

The Brief Meriwether County Sheriff's Office announced the capture of Jamire Montrelle Jones, the last member of a gang linked to a woman's murder in her bed. A multi-agency raid in September resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the coordinated effort has led to the custody of ten suspects in total. Kim Harvey-Pollard, 45, was killed by gunfire in her home on Tuskegee Lane, Manchester, and the investigation is ongoing with potential connections to another murder in 2022.



The Meriwether County sheriff said the last known member of a gang responsible for the death of a 46-year-old woman shot and killed in her own bed is finally in custody.

Jamire Montrelle Jones, 22, of Woodbury, was charged with murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and criminal damage to property in the first degree. Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said Jones had been on the run ever since a covert multi-agency operation on Sept. 13. He was arrested at a home in Manchester on Tuesday.

Multiple local, state and federal agencies, including the United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, the Meriwether County Sheriff's Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation West Metro Drug Task Force performed a coordinated raid on six different locations in Woodbury, Manchester, and Greenville, arresting four individuals in September. Jones was believed to be in the Knoxville, Tennessee area at that time.

In addition to Jones, the following other individuals were arrested and are also being held in the Meriwether County Jail without bond:

Markevious Lorenzo Warrior, 19, of Manchester, Ga., was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Patrick Bernard Green, 18, of Manchester, was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree. He was already in custody for a separate incident in July 2024 in Warm Springs. He faces charges of four counts each of aggravated assault and unlawful participation in criminal street gangs, and a single count of criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Detavius Ellison, Jr., 17, of Columbus and Manchester, was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Darius Lamon Slaton, 20, of Woodbury, was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree. Slaton was already in the custody on separate charges of aggravated battery and simple assault.

Trecursion Devon Favors, 22, of Greenville, was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Rodarian LaJeremy Lance Owens, 21, of Woodbury, was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Daveckio Sonteris Parks, 24, of Manchester, was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Eshannuel Shermaine Terry, Jr., 21, of Greenville, was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the first degree.

Johnny Keashone Copeland, 21, of Woodbury was charged with one count each of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and criminal damage to property in the 1st degree. He was in the custody of the Georgia Department of Corrections at the time of the raid.

Warrior, Green, and Ellison were already in custody at the Meriwether County Jail for a separate incident in July 2024 in Warm Springs. Each of them faces charges of four counts each of aggravated assault and unlawful participation in criminal street gangs, and a single count of criminal damage to property in the first degree.

"We currently have all the known suspects, ten total, in this heinous crime that occurred on March 19, 2023, on Tuskegee Lane, Manchester, Georgia in custody. We are committed to seeking justice for the victim and her family. The collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal agencies were instrumental in apprehending the suspect." Sheriff Smith said.

Kim Harvey-Pollard was lying in her bed when her home in Manchester came under intense gunfire. Investigators said she was struck in the head and later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Investigators say as many as ten people shot into the home after surrounding it. They said there were many different calibers of weapons. She was asleep in bed at the time. The sheriff’s office is not releasing details about the motive.

They said there may be a connection to a 2022 murder in Thomaston at a graduation party.

The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation, and they expect more arrests and more charges against those who have already been arrested.