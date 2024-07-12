Mercedes-Benz Stadium named one of best NFL stadiums for food

article

A study has ranked Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, as one of the best NFL stadiums in the U.S. for food.

That's according to sports betting website OLBG.com.

The site ranked the stadiums on several metrics, including the number of concession stands, food costs, and reviews.

Mercedes-Benz took fourth place. AT&T Stadium in Texas was number one.

Top 5:

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (Dallas Cowboys) Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana (Indianapolis Colts) MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey (New York Jets/New York Giants) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta (Atlanta Falcons) Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio (Cincinnati Bengals)

AT&T Stadium took the No. 1 spot because it has more food reviews than any other football venue despite offering slightly above-average priced hot dogs ($6.75) and beer ($7.50).

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on the other hand, offers the most affordable hot dogs at just $2.

It's not just the hot dogs that are cheap at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Soft drinks and popcorn are also $2. You can get waffle fries, peanuts, pizza slices, and nachos with cheese for $3. Additionally, cheeseburgers are only $5 and chicken tenders are $6. See the menu.

When Falcons owner and co-founder of Home Depot, Arthur Blank, opened the stadium in 2017, he set the prices for the food. He wanted the food to be affordable for the fans. In fact, when Atlanta and the Falcons submitted their bid to host Super Bowl LIII, they stipulated that the prices could not be changed.

The NBA's Atlanta Hawks also adopted the fan-first pricing strategy for concessions.

On the other end, Lumen Field, home to the Seattle Seahawks, received the lowest score. The Green Bay Packers' Lambeau Field and LA Chargers' SoFi Stadium weren't far behind.