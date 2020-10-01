Mercedes-Benz Stadium adds drones to sanitization program

article

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a new addition to its cleaning and sanitization program, just in time to welcome fans.

MBS announced Thursday that it has partnered with North Carolina based Lucid Drone Technologies, which offers D1 disinfecting drones "in order to sanitize key areas in a more efficient and effective manner."

Scenes of the return to work sanitation protocol at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday July 28, 2020. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

According to the stadium team, the technology has been tested as part of its sanitization process and will be implemented as they welcome fans back for the Falcons home game against the Carolina Panthers on October 11.

“The process of welcoming fans back involves actively listening and responding to their concerns and we understand that proper cleaning and sanitization protocols are top of mind in the current environment.” says Dietmar Exler, COO, AMB Sports and Entertainment. “We have worked tirelessly to provide a safe environment for not only our associates, players and staff, but especially our fans.”

The drones utilize electrostatic spraying nozzles foreven distribution of medical-grade disinfecting chemicalsincluding an inhibitor that prevents harmful bacteria and virus to adhere to surfaces without leaving a residue.

In addition, their unique, wrap-around effect helps distributethe disinfectant to hard-to-reach areas. The non-toxic Hypochlorous Acid solutionused isin compliance with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for maximum effectiveness without being harmful.

Stadium operators say MBS is the first professional sports stadium to adopt this kind of technology.