Men wanted for stealing more than $4K worth of merchandise from Lilburn Lowe's

Two men are wanted in Gwinnett County for stealing more than $4,000 worth of merchandise from the Lowe's store at 4855 Stone Mountain Highway in unincorporated Lilburn.

According to Gwinnett County Police Department, it happened around 6:48 p.m. Sept. 26. One man was wearing a white sweatshirt and light blue jeans at the time and the other man was wearing a black t-shirt and grey-colored shorts.

If you have any information related to this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To maintain anonymity, tipsters can reach out to Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. For their cooperation, Crime Stoppers tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.



