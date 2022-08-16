Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House.
The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pick-up truck.
Source: Cherokee Sheriff's Office
Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of one or both individuals is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-928-0235 reference to case #: SO22-006334.