Men wanted for questioning in Cherokee Waffle House assault

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Cherokee County are working to identify two men wanted for questioning related to an assault that happened at a local Waffle House.

The two men are white males and are believed to be driving a black or dark-colored pick-up truck.

Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of one or both individuals is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 770-928-0235 reference to case #: SO22-006334.