Men Opposing Sex Trafficking 49 hours from softball world record

A marathon softball game at Dellinger Park in Cartersville is making headlines as players attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest continuous softball game.

The teams have been on the field since 8 a.m. Tuesday, and by this morning, they will have played for three full days.

To break the record, the teams must play for 121 hours, meaning they are just 49 hours away from achieving their goal. The current record stands at 120 hours.

The nonprofit organization – Men Opposing Sex Trafficking -- behind the event is not only aiming to set a new world record but also to raise awareness about anti-sex trafficking efforts.

A livestream of the marathon game is available on WeAreMost.org, offering non-stop coverage of the record-breaking attempt.