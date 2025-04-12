Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death near Food Mart in DeKalb County

Published  April 12, 2025 3:43pm EDT
DeKalb County
DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a Food Mart.

What we know:

It happened in the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they found a collapsed man in his 30s. He later died from injuries determined to be gunshot wounds.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified yet.

There has been no word yet of a suspected shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip to DeKalb County Police through the free Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the tip.

The Source: This information has been confirmed by the DeKalb County Police Department.

