Men convicted of killing Stone Mountain trans woman sentenced to prison

The two men convicted of killing a transgender woman in 2021 in Stone Mountain were sentenced by a DeKalb County judge Wednesday morning.

Davonte Fore, 26, and Jaquan Brooks, 25, were convicted in October of killing Skyler Gilmore, who was shot and killed inside her Stone Mountain apartment on June 4, 2021.

Detectives used phone data and surveillance video to link Fore and Brooks to the crime. Prosecutors say the two were members of a local gang that ordered them to murder her after it was discovered she was involved with another gang member.

Brooks was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus five years for a possession charge, to be served consecutively.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Jaquan Brooks

Fore, who is currently on the run, was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole plus 10 years for a possession charge and 5 years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, both of which will be served consecutively.

The men received different sentences because Brooks did not have any prior felony convictions before the murder. Fore, on the other hand, is a convicted felon.

The two men were sentenced by Judge Nora Polk.

The DeKalb County District Attorney's Office reports that Fore was released on bond in February by DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Nora Polk, despite their objections. He fled in the middle of his trial and may have headed to California.

Gilmore's father previously spoke to FOX 5 Atlanta, saying, "Personally, I don't think that he's supposed to have been out on a $25,000 bond on a murder case, but he was, and I understand that, but I'm hoping that the people get him, and they get him fast."

Gilmore's father was also present during this morning's sentencing and read a statement to the court before sentencing and spoke again to FOX 5 Atlanta.

After the sentencing, Chauncey Gilmore told FOX 5:

"I feel I got justice. I feel great. Actually, I do. I feel real good, but I would feel a lot better once they get him, Davonte Fore. But I feel good," Gilmore said.

Anyone with information about Fore’s whereabouts is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit at 404-298-8132.