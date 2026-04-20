Men charged in Newnan neighborhood lockdown identified

The Brief Two Coweta County men face drug and weapon charges after a Sunday morning shooting left a Sandstone Drive home riddled with bullets. Deputies responded to reports of a man running with a rifle and found a house with bullet holes piercing the exterior walls. Investigators have not established a motive, but both men appeared to be impaired by drugs and alcohol.



Two Coweta County men were arrested on drug and weapons charges Sunday after a shooting left a Sandstone Drive home riddled with bullet holes and locked down the surrounding neighborhood.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kieran Fagan and Brandon Mann after a shooting at a house on Sandstone Drive near East Coweta High School on Sunday morning.

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The neighborhood erupted into gunfire around 10:30 a.m. with reports of multiple shots fired and a man running down the street with a rifle.

Deputies detained the men and found bullet holes in the front door and several walls of the involved home, with some bullets piercing the exterior and traveling into the surrounding neighborhood.

Mann is charged with trafficking in cocaine, reckless conduct, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Fagan is charged with possession of narcotics.

Both men are being held at the Coweta County Jail.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not determined a motive for the shooting, but they noted that drugs and alcohol were involved and both men appeared to be impaired. It is currently unclear which of the two men was seen running down the street with the rifle.

Additionally, a man told deputies there might be a body inside the house, but authorities searched the property and did not find one. It is not clear which man made the claim about the body.