2 detained after reports of armed man in Newnan neighborhood

The Brief Deputies detained a man carrying a rifle Sunday morning after reports of an armed person running through a Newnan neighborhood. Investigators found bullet holes, drugs, and alcohol inside a home, but no victims were located. Authorities used drones, dogs, and a helicopter to search the area after more gunfire was heard nearby.



A neighborhood in Newnan was swarmed by law enforcement Sunday morning after reports of an armed man running through the area led to a search for potential victims and a secondary investigation into gunfire.

What we know:

Coweta County Sheriff's Office patrol deputies responded to the Sandstone Drive area at approximately 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Neighbors had reported an armed person running through the neighborhood. Deputies quickly found and detained a person carrying a rifle who was uncooperative with law enforcement.

After learning the man lived in the area, deputies went to a home and spoke with a second person. That person claimed there might be dead people inside the house. Deputies searched the home and found no victims or evidence of anyone being shot, but they did find multiple bullet holes, narcotics, and alcohol.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the two people detained. It is also unclear what specific charges they may face or the source of the second round of gunfire heard in the area.

Dig deeper:

During the initial investigation at the home, more gunfire was heard in the surrounding area. Out of an abundance of caution, deputies requested support from drones, K9 units, and a helicopter to search the vicinity. Investigators currently believe the second round of gunfire was unrelated to the original incident.