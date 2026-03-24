Men charged in murder of Zoey Price to stay in jail

article

The Brief Two suspects charged in the shooting death of 7-year-old Zoey Price appeared in a Fulton County courtroom Tuesday. Investigators say the deadly shooting followed a threatening phone call made to the victim's brother. Both defendants will remain in the Fulton County Jail as the legal process continues.



The two men charged in connection with the murder of 7-year-old Zoey Price will stay in jail for now.

What we know:

The case against Steven Richardson and Preston Smith went before a Fulton County Magistrate Court on Tuesday. A judge found there was probable cause to send the case to a grand jury. A request for Smith to receive bond was also withdrawn.

The backstory:

Smith, 19, has been charged with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, third-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the Feb. 24 shooting death of Zoey.

Richardson, 17, faces charges including murder, criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of aggravated assault, second-degree criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, four counts of third-degree cruelty to children, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a phone conversation Smith had with Zoey's brother, where he threatened to "shoot up" the house he was at. Smith and Richardson then drove to the home and shot inside.

What's next:

The two will stay in the Fulton County Jail until at least their next court appearance.