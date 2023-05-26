Memorial Day 2023: Travelers pack Atlanta airport for busy holiday weekend

From check in to the security checkpoint Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is packed for the Memorial Day travel rush.

"It's been extremely busy, I haven't flown since 2019, so I was just kind of amping myself up for this," said Iama Price.

AAA says airports will be the busiest they have been in nearly two decades. In Atlanta, 2.1 million passengers are expected at the airport over the next several days. Delta says it will carry 17% more people this weekend than last year.

"I usually never travel on a holiday, so this is something I probably won't do again," said Lakesha Rhodes.

With all these travelers, ticket prices have soared.

"Our ticket was insane, but you do what you got to do for your family," said Shannon Duncan.

AAA says airfare prices are up 40% to top destinations. The ticket cost increase comes as a JD Power survey saw a slight drop in airline customer satisfaction this year.

"The number one driver is do I get value for that ticket and the amount of money that I paid for a ticket," said Michael Taylor with J.D. Power.

While things are running smoothly there have been some hiccups. One family says their flight was oversold and they were denied boarding. The next one they could get on days from now which means they will miss a family wedding.

"We're just going to have to miss out on one of my nephew's greatest moments of his life," said My Lowe

Parking is another challenge with some lots already full.

"The parking is terrible, parking is awful," Rhodes said. "So, get here early."