Megabus ending several routes in Atlanta after bankruptcy filing

Popular budget travel company Megabus is cutting several routes through Atlanta while its parent company works to get through some financial troubles.

Earlier this year, Coach USA, which owns Megabus and multiple other bus companies, filed for bankruptcy.

As of Aug. 15, routes operating between Atlanta, Charlotte, Durham, Richmond, and Washington, D.C. have been discontinued.

The company says that all affected customers have been notified and given refunds.

Megabus will still operate lines through Atlanta, but service is limited to North and South Carolina and other Georgia cities.

Atlanta travelers are not the only ones being affected by the cutbacks. The company is also shutting down its routes between Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston.

Other routes along the East Coast and through New York and Pennsylvania will be operated by other bus lines.