DeKalb apartment complex shooting leaves man dead, multiple people injured

A late-night shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex has left one man dead and another fighting for his life Tuesday.

Police say just before 11 p.m. Tuesday a group held a small social gathering in the parking lot at the Quarry complex on the 400 block of Meadowood Drive.

At some point during the gathering, police say a dispute broke out and things escalated into gunfire. Witnesses at the apartments say they heard seven or eight shots fired and that it sounded like firecrackers.

One victim died at the scene, the other was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say both men were in their 30s and that neither lived in the complex.

A woman driving a red Nissan Sentra just happened to pull up as the shooting took place. She fled the scene, but not before her car was riddled with bullets. The back window was blown out and bullet holes could be seen in the passenger side. The woman suffered minor injuries, possibly grazed by a bullet or from broken glass. Police think she had nothing to do with the shooting.

Investigators don't have a suspect description. They hope to return to the complex later in the day Wednesday to drum up some leads.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.