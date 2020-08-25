McDonald's releasing first-ever new McNuggets flavor, other menu additions

article

McDonald’s is bringing the heat, and the sweet, with its newest menu innovations set to drop this fall.

The fast-food chain revealed its limited-time-only lineup of items being released Sept. 16, which includes a spicy variation to its chicken nuggets and a new McFlurry flavor.

According to McDonald’s, this is the first time the chain has added a new type of McNugget to its menu.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

The new McNuggets are breaded with a tempura coating made with cayenne and chili peppers.

The brand is also adding a new Mighty Hot Sauce dipping sauce – its first since 2017, according to the press release – which will feature a blend of crushed red pepper and spicy chilis, garlic and “a hint of sweetness.”

However, it’s not all fire at McDonald’s.

The burger chain also added a new McFlurry flavor to its roster. A Chips Ahoy! Cookie McFlurry, with cookie pieces mixed inside vanilla soft serve and topped with caramel, will be added for a limited time.

The news of the menu additions comes months after the chain was forced to reduce its offerings amid the coronavirus pandemic in an effort to “simplify operations” for its staff.

