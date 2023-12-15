Man caught on camera breaking into Atlanta apartment, police say

Atlanta police are asking the public for help tracking down a burglary suspect in the Castleberry Hill area.

Authorities shared surveillance video taken at an apartment complex off the 300 block of McDaniel Street.

Police say on Monday at around 8:23 p.m., they responded to reports of a burglary at the complex.

The resident told officers that his home had been broken into while he was out of town on vacation.

In the surveillance footage, the man is seen kicking the victim's front door open and entering the apartment.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators say the suspect took a black Gucci bag, Nike shoes, a Chanel bag, and a MacBook Pro.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and an indictment of the suspect.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477 or submit a tip online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.