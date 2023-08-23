Mayor asks Atlanta fire chief to stay on another year

Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith will not even have time to select a favorite rocking chair.

Chief Smith just weeks ago put in his retirement papers at City Hall.

Andre Dickens told Smith the city still needs him and asked if he would be willing to continue serving in his role.

The chief is in line to receive a one-year salary of $230,000 on top of a large pension he is due.

FOX 5 received this statement on behalf of the mayor:

"Given Chief Smith's knowledge, many contributions to Atlanta, and experience leading the safety efforts for large scale events in Atlanta, we would like him to continue his service."

The callback program is called Recapture.

The rank and file will not quibble with the decision.

The firefighters like and praise Smith for upgrading the fire service overall and for listening to their suggestions on policy changes.

The Atlanta City Council must approve the mayor's action. That is likely and Smith is expected to return to his office in mid-September.