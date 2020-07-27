Mattress company creating hundreds of jobs in Georgia with new facility

article

An American mattress company has chosen Henry County to be the home of its third U.S. manufacturing facility.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Monday that Purple Innovation, Inc., the company that created the Purple Mattress, will invest $21 million into a 520,000 facility in Henry County.

The new manufacturing center will bring 360 jobs to the area.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome an all-American success story like Purple to the extensive list of advanced manufacturers using innovative technologies and skills to create in-demand products right here in Georgia,” Kemp said in a statement. “I look forward to seeing the opportunities that Purple creates for the hardworking Georgians in and around Henry County.”

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Purple was established in 2015 by the brothers Tony and Terry Pearce, who designed a patented gel technology for their mattresses.

Advertisement

According to Purple CEO Joe Megibow, the company spent a while searching for the location for their East Coast manufacturing facility and Henry County was a "great partner."

“It was important to find a community of hardworking and talented individuals who could help us bring the factory to life, and our interaction with the community of Henry County has proven that this is the right place to make our investment for Purple’s future,” Megibow said.

“So many great products are made in Henry County, and we’re excited that this growing list will now include Purple’s innovative comfort technology," said Pierre Clements, chair of the Henry County Development Authority. "Purple will be a great addition to Henry’s impressive presence of advanced manufacturing companies.”

Anyone interested in a career opportunity with the company can visit their website for more information.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.