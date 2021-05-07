Mattie's Call issued for 25-year-old Hampton man

article

Police in Clayton County are searching for a 25-year-old Hampton man. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Joel Butts left his home located in the 500 block of Pernell Drive in Hampton around 11 a.m. on Friday without telling his mother. Police said he took her black 2020 Toyota CHR with Georgia tag RVR7375 without her permission.

His mother told police he may have headed towards the Shell Gas Station location at 1475 McDonough Road, but he never returned home and hasn’t been heard from since.

Police said Butts has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, depression, and separation anxiety and has not taken his medication.

Butts is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3747.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

Advertisement

_____